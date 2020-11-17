PM Orban: Priority COVID-19 vaccination ranking to be unveiled by President Iohannis

A priority ranking for the COVID-19 vaccination will be unveiled by President Klaus Iohannis and will be part of an immunisation strategy; besides, ateam for its implementation will be established, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday after a meeting with the management of the Ministry of Health, according to AGERPRES.

"The priorities for vaccination, depending on the quantities that will be delivered to us, are those announced by the President of Romania. After today's meeting, the President of Romania will unveil all the topics discussed and I think he is the most authorised to make public the results of discussions. Of course, following the analysis and the decision made, the government will take all the measures that were discussed at the meeting called by the President of Romania. (...) The key to interpretation is not that public officials have priority [in vaccination], a priority ranking is unveiled by the President, and it will be part of a vaccination strategy," said Orban specified at the end of the meeting with the management of the Ministry of Health.

The prime minister was asked about information carried by the media that there would be an official memo from which it would appear that the civil servants would have precedence in getting the vaccine.

President Iohannis had another meeting on Tuesday with members of the government and specialists to assess and present measures on managing the COVID-19 epidemic. He was scheduled to hold a press briefing at 18:00hrs, EET, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.