PM Orban: The gov't to hold meeting on Monday related to the extension of the state of alert

The Government will adopt on Monday the decision regarding the extension of the state of alert on the Romanian territory.

In the context in which the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Gheorghe Sorescu, informed us that the project regarding the extension of the state of alert does not have the approval of the Legislative Council, the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed that it will be discussed on Monday."If we do not have the approval of the Legislative Council, we will not be able to adopt it today. This means that on Monday we will have to hold the National Committee for Emergency Situations and also a Government meeting so that we can adopt the extension of the state of alert. Ask the Legislative Council," said Orban, at the beginning of the Government meeting.