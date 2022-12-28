PM, representatives of League of Romanian Students Abroad discuss study equivalency

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of the League of Romanian Students Abroad, Paris branch, in the context of which they talked about the equivalency of studies, informs a press release the Executive sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the student representatives said that many of their colleagues want or are even preparing to return home, to be close to their families and friends, Agerpres informs.

"In this sense, among the necessary measures are those related to the optimisation of diploma equivalency procedures, predictability for the development of a career in the country and active information flows through the relevant ministries," the press release shows.

Nicolae Ciuca conveyed that "at the level of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, the support measures expected by the students will be coordinated by a state adviser, who will ensure that all the ministries and institutions in charge in fields such as education, work, entrepreneurship or digitisation develop."

He gave assurances that, both through the embassies and through the relevant ministries, concrete actions will be carried out to solve the problems faced by students abroad.