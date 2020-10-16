PM underscores gov't' maintains position in respect to flat tax being maintained

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on the occasion of his meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), underscored that the government remains firm in its decision to maintain the flat tax, while also adding that there are no tax increases being considered at this point and neither new taxes will be introduced, according to AGERPRES.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the proposal that Romania makes to the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was the main topic discussed at the consultations between PM Ludovic Orban and the representatives of the CDR.

"The consultations are held before we put up for public debate, in November, the proposal that Romania is going to make to the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is currently worked upon by the Ministry of European Funds, will be based on three pillars: supporting projects regarding the transport infrastructure, supporting projects meant to reduce climate change effects and stimulating business environment," reads the post.

The same source mentioned that another topic for discussion was related to the tax regime.

Moreover, discussions focused on the measures that the Government will continue to take to keep jobs such as "granting free days to parents of children whose classes were suspended because of the pandemic, extending the flexible work hours measure for a period of six months and granting such benefits that are meant to preserve jobs."

The head of Executive also reiterated that the Government remains open to dialogue while having a pro-business approach in looking for "fast and efficient" solutions to support the economy and the employees.