PM Viorica Dancila discusses bilateral cooperation with secretary general of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday had a meeting with the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on which occasion they highlighted the common will of further strengthening cooperation between the two states, both at political and economic level.

"The head of the Romanian Executive highlighted the development potential of the Romanian-Omani relations in trade, in which context she pointed out the need for identifying such flexible mechanisms of cooperation to stimulate the Romanian and Omani business environments. Moreover, during the meeting, they discussed about strengthening sectoral cooperation, through increased exchanges in various fields of activity, such as defence, energy, culture, education, transportation and tourism. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Al Busaidi, pleaded for their participation together in projects of interest for both states," informs the Government in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the two officials voiced satisfaction with this year marking the 45th anniversary since the establishment of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between Romania and the Sultanate of Oman, an important and auspicious anniversary of cooperation in all fields of interest, based on pragmatic, solid bases.

