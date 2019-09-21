PM Viorica Dancila is set to meet Vice-President Mike Pence when she visits US next week

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday said that, on the occasion of her visit to the US next week, she has a meeting planned with Vice-President Mike Pence and also a meeting on counter-terrorism.

"For us, the strategic partnership that we have with the USA represents a priority, considering that the US are the strategic partner that ensures our security. I believe it's time for us to be more pragmatic and put into practice the common projects that we have with the USA. Which is why I will sign a memorandum on Energy, I will have meetings with businessmen, powerful companies in the US, I will speak about the situation in Romania, I will have meetings with members of the State Department, and also meetings with the Romanian community in the US and, of course, I will participate in a meeting on counter-terrorism, alongside the King of Jordan and the President of France.The head of the Executive already met with the Vice-President of the USA once, in March this year, on the sidelines of the Conference of the American-Israeli Committee for Public Policies, which took place in Washington.On Friday, in Resita, Viorica Dancila specified that her visit tot he USA is for work, with a memorandum on energy to be signed and also a document with the World Bank in the healthcare field, reiterating that she and her delegation won't go to the US to make pictures, but to obtain results.The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, PM Viorica Dancila, on Saturday participated in the county conference of PSD Alba, where they re-elected Ioan Dirzu as head of this organisation.