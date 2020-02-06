PMP's Pascan: We consider early election is possible

The People's Movement Party (PMP) executive chairman, Marius Pascan, said on Thursday, after the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he discussed with President Klaus Iohannis about the possibility of calling an early election.

"I explained to him that the PMP MPs preferred not to vote in the censure motion against the government, because we put, above all, the need for stability of the country. At this point, we consider that an early election is possible. We will decide in the National Executive Council of the PMP, which will take place on Sunday, our position in relation to this possibility," said Pascan.He added that a condition for supporting a new government is the promotion of an emergency ordinance regarding the election of mayors in two rounds."Regarding the future government's investiture, we will negotiate again, as we assumed through an initial protocol, to impose the promotion, by emergency ordinance, of the election of mayors in two rounds. And this desideratum represents us and we will further promote it, even if it has purely theoretical chances at the moment," the PMP executive head said.According to Marius Pascan, the PMP delegation told the president that his political party continues to support the reduction of the number of parliamentarians to 300, the elimination of the special pensions and of the subsidies for political parties.President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the chairs of the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister, after the Orban Government was dismissed by censure motion.

AGERPRES