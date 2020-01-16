PMP's Tomac: Gov't assuming responsibility for two-round mayoral elections - a courageos approach; we'll support it

Government assuming responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds is a "courageous" approach that the PMP (People's Movement Party) is ready to support in Parliament, the leader of this party, Eugen Tomac, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the election of mayors in two rounds is a very good thing, as I said since the beginning of the year, and one of the most important political decisions this year, because of a simple reason - for it will be like a real restart in the local public administration. It's not possible to have mayors who only won 7, 8 or 9 per cent of the total number of votes cast by the electors in very large communities such as Bucharest, Craiova and other communities," specified Tomac.He labeled the Liberal Government's approach as being a "courageous" one. "It's a courageous approach that we will support in Parliament," concluded the PMP head.