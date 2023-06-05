PMP's Tomac: The only way to join the Schengen area is through the trial at CJEU.

MEP and Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says in a post on his Facebook page that the only way for Romania to join the Schengen area is the trial with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), taking into account that the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council meeting in Luxembourg lacks the decision which the Council was supposed to assume, namely the decision on the elimination of borders for Romania and Bulgaria, told Agerpres.

"In the presence of all the Interior ministers of the member states of the European Union, but also with the participation of the Interior ministers of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Lichtenstein, the JHA Council meeting takes place in Luxembourg, between 8 and 9 June. This meeting is the last to be held during the rotating presidency of the European Union held by Sweden," Tomac writes.

He points out that although Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson promised in the European Parliament that Romania's and Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be an important objective of his country, the most important decision that the JHA Council was supposed to assume, namely the decision on the elimination of borders for Romania and Bulgaria, is missing from the agenda.

"That is why, I maintain my standpoint and underscore again that the only way we will join the Schengen area is the trial we have opened at the CJEU. It is our right and we will do justice ourselves," the PMP chairman said.