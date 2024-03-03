PMs Ciolacu, Sanchez discuss dual citizenship for Romanians in Spain

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Saturday met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to establish the "last details" on awarding dual citizenship to Romanians living in Spain.

"Today, I had a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, to discuss joint Romania-Spain projects. I took the opportunity to thank the Spanish prime minister for the support offered by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU for Romania's accession to the Schengen area by air and sea at the end of March. At the same time, we established together the last details regarding the award of dual citizenship to Romanians living in Spain. Soon that wish of Romanians in Spain will become reality as a result of the efforts made by the two social democratic parties in Spain and Romania," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

Ciolacu on Friday and Saturday participated in the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Rome ahead of the June 2024 European parliament election.