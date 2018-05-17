PNL's Orban: Have lodged referral with PICCJ Prosecutor's Office on Dancila and Liviu Dragnea

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday in Iasi that "as Romania's citizen" he lodged a notification with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) regarding certain deeds committed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea.

The Liberal leader specified that these deeds are related to "the preparation, adoption and the bringing to the public's awareness and everything that happened after" the adoption by the Government of the memorandum regarding the relocation of Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."This referral is lodged by me, Ludovic Orban, as citizen of Romania and I carried out this demarche that I deemed a moral obligation towards myself. I have never shut my eyes, I will not stay quiet, be passive when I witness serious things affecting Romania's general interests. What is going on in Romania and in other countries risks putting in danger Romania's fundamental interests, put up for sale by Dragnea and his acolytes, it risk destroying any credibility Romania has externally, it risks blowing up bridges that have been built in tens of years. (...) I thought it necessary that someone look into these deeds. I do not have the necessary quality, I am not a prosecutor," Orban affirmed.When asked by the press, Ludovic Orban specified that "there is also reference to high treason, but the most important elements I have noticed are related to three deeds that can be regarded as offenses.""The law of ministerial responsibility - refusing or not putting at the president's disposal certain pieces of information related to decisions that can prejudice the interests of the state. May I remind you that the president was not informed on this memorandum, (...) The Constitution and the Law have been flagrantly violated. The president was not informed on the topic, the decision was presented in the public sphere as if the decision had been already made. Moreover, the matter related to positions being usurped. Positions might be usurped as the Constitutional Court decides that the president is the one leading the foreign policy and the Gov't has a rather technical role in enforcing foreign policy, and not in establishing the foreign policy without consulting the president," Orban said.