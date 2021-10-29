PNL's Citu: We approved governing programme and minister list of Ciuca Cabinet

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, announced on Friday that the governing programme and minister list for the Cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca were approved by the Liberals' Executive Bureau.

"We subjected to debate and approved the governing programme and minister list of the Ciuca Cabinet. The ministers' list was approved with one abstention, the governing programme was approved unanimously," said Citu, at the end of the PNL's Executive Bureau meeting.

He showed that the National Political Bureau of the party is to meet on Friday or Saturday.

Citu also stated that the Ciuca Government "has chances to pass Parliament."