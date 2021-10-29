 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: We approved governing programme and minister list of Ciuca Cabinet

citu ciuca citu

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, announced on Friday that the governing programme and minister list for the Cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca were approved by the Liberals' Executive Bureau.

"We subjected to debate and approved the governing programme and minister list of the Ciuca Cabinet. The ministers' list was approved with one abstention, the governing programme was approved unanimously," said Citu, at the end of the PNL's Executive Bureau meeting.

He showed that the National Political Bureau of the party is to meet on Friday or Saturday.

Citu also stated that the Ciuca Government "has chances to pass Parliament."

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.