 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: We've addressed calendar on ruling programme, tomorrow we'll deal economic, social issues

florin citu

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Tuesday that discussions with Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities, others than the Hungarian one, have focused on the calendar of the ruling program, adding that on Wednesday, important points on the economic and social side will be addressed.

"It was a first discussion in the format of PSD, UDMR and minorities and we discussed a timetable in which we will talk about the government program. Tomorrow we will start with the important points on the economic and social side and, after that, we will move on," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.