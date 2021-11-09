PNL's Citu: We've addressed calendar on ruling programme, tomorrow we'll deal economic, social issues

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Tuesday that discussions with Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities, others than the Hungarian one, have focused on the calendar of the ruling program, adding that on Wednesday, important points on the economic and social side will be addressed.

"It was a first discussion in the format of PSD, UDMR and minorities and we discussed a timetable in which we will talk about the government program. Tomorrow we will start with the important points on the economic and social side and, after that, we will move on," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.