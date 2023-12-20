PNL's Ciuca: Changes in establishment and operation of micro-enterprises, assumed under PNRR

The changes in the establishment and operation of micro-enterprises are the result of the commitments undertaken through the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), as they must be brought to the European average, said Senate President and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca.

He was asked, in an interview with DC News, about the tax measures approved under the "train ordinance," which would force entrepreneurs to stop being encouraged to own more than one micro-enterprise.

"The only place where taxes were changed was at the microenterprise level. Basically, it was not a change, but a reversion, because microenterprises in Romania paid this 1% tax for those with one employee, 3% for those with no employees. (...) At the moment, and this has been known in the discussions undertaken through the PNRR, there are going to be changes regarding the establishment and operation of micro-enterprises, they must be brought up to the European average, as micro-enterprises operate in the European Union. It is a matter that must be respected, it belongs to the whole European Union. And here we have kept that ceiling of 500,000 thousand euros, in the European Union there are less than 100,000. I am not saying that this is good, I want to tell you that we wanted to protect all these activities, because there are many people in Romania who have micro-enterprises, many people who have PFAs [self-employment authorisations] and all these issues are going to come out of this line of exceptions, as it happened with the IT sector, as it happened with the health insurance contributions in the construction sector," Nicolae Ciuca said.

He stressed that it is normal to eliminate the exceptions in the area of taxation, with one condition - to do it in a sequence agreed by the business community.

"In the chapter on microenterprises, I once again mention, it must be regulated on the level of similarity with what exists in the European Union. Nobody in our country wants this to happen. It is absolutely assumed in the PNRR," said Ciuca.