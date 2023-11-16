PNL's Ciuca: It would be absolutely unfair to business environment to increase taxes

The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday stated that it would be "absolutely unfair" to the business environment to increase taxes and fees as of next year.

"We all committed not to increase taxes and fees. It would be absolutely unfair to the business environment to come up with an increase in taxes and fees somewhere in the first half or the second half of the year," said Ciuca, at the headquarters of the PNL.

About a possible readjustment, he stated: "If we did it this year and we will repeat this mistake next year too then something is wrong, something it's not working. (...) It was a mistake in terms of the estimation of revenues, and that's why we are now in the situation we are in."