PNL's Ciuca: Minimum pension increases to 1,000 lei; pensions to increase by 10pct

Senator Nicolae Ciuca, nominated by the PNL (National Liberal Party) for prime minister, said on Friday that income increases have been agreed on the social chapter of the governing programme, agerpres reports.

"The following elements have been established: the minimum pension will be increased from 800 to 1,000 lei, the pensions will increase by 10pct. Those who earn between 1,000 lei and 1,600 lei, will receive an aid of 1,200 lei in the beginning of next year, for one year only. Those who earn a pension higher than 4,000 lei will no longer be exempted from paying the CASS [health insurance contribution]. Moreover, the persons with disabilities will receive a 13th allowance. Children up to two years old will receive an allowance of 600 lei per months, and the child allowance will increase to 234 lei. Also, the minimum salary will increase to 2,550 lei. We agreed together with the other parties that this increase will be granted for 24 months," said Ciuca, at the Parliament Palace.

He said that the impact of these measures will be about 13.6 billion lei."The total impact will reach about 13.6 billion [lei - editor's note] and we will find solutions through collecting taxes and doubling royalties, plus the other fiscal measures and not only," said Ciuca.He specified that taxes will not be increased."There will be no luxury tax. Taxes will not be increased. We will remain on a flat tax and everyone has also been assured that we will allocate 7pct for investments," Ciuca added.