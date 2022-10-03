PNL's EduMin proposal Deca says she'll make Educated Romania operational, in accordance to President's statements

Presidential adviser Ligia Deca, proposed by the National Liberal Party's (PNL) leadership for the Education Minister office, stated on Monday that she will make Educated Romania operational "in the letter and in the spirit," according to President Klaus Iohannis' statements and with all the latest legislative developments.

"I would like to thank the members of the PNL's National Political Bureau (BPN) for the confidence they have entrusted me with today and for nominating me for Education Minister. In fact, the National Liberal Party assumed, since the beginning, the Educated Romania project and, politically, took on its fulfillment and I see the confidence I was entrusted with as a mission in this regard. I have contributed to the creation of the project and I further want to finish what my predecessors started in respect to what making the vision of an educated Romania operational," Deca stated, after the meeting of the PNL's National Political Bureau, Agerpres informs.

When asked what would she change in respect to the education law package, Deca said that she will communicate after being appointed Education Minister.

"I will reach the Ministry of Education after the procedures have been completed, I shall see what were the contributions received and I shall communicate after that," she added.

Ligia Deca said that, regarding the plagiarism matter, she will make educated Romania operational in the letter and in the spirit, in accordance with the president's statements this morning and with all recent legislative developments."

"Educated Romania includes a diagnostics of all the issues in education according to all performance measurement indicators, whether we are talking about quality or equity, we need a deep reform, and this is the vision of an educated Romania. That is precisely why my mission to implement the vision of an educated Romania in the legislative framework and not only, but also in the programmes and in everything that the activity of the Ministry means, shall do exactly that, trying to respond to the issues of the Romanian education," Ligia Deca added.

Asked regarding the statements of former Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu in respect to the proposal of the Bucharest University to keep all doctoral theses confidential, Deca said that she was not aware of such proposal.

"Moreover, the standpoint of the Educated Romania project and mine personally is that we need maximum transparency in everything meaning academic works carried out with public investment, including doctoral theses," Deca said.