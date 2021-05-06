PNL's Gorghiu: Only gov't can ask Parliament to postpone 5G bill debates

Senate Deputy Chair Alina Gorghiu of the National Liberal Party (PNL) says Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui should learn parliamentary procedures, drawing his attention to the fact that only the government can ask the Legislature to postpone debate on the 5G law.

"It is good for some ministers to learn a little procedure. It is difficult to understand why the Ministry of Economy is sending letters to Parliament to postpone the 5G law, submitted by emergency procedure by the government of which I am a member. It is hard to understand as a procedure, because it is not a minister, but only the government, possibly through the Department for Relations with Parliament, who could submit the request to us; but, especially politically and strategically, because we all know how important and pressing this subject is. The decision stages have already been ticked off: the political one, within the coalition, the security one, within the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), and the executive one, within the government. When the government decides something, when the coalition agrees on a subject, does a minister correspond on these decisions? In fact that is a theme that regards national security, a law that follows Romania's commitments to the USA and the EU," Gorghiu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She expressed her conviction that the 5G bill will continue its parliamentary journey by emergency procedure, and Nasui "will do his best to quickly communicate to any interested international bodies that the process is ongoing", agerpres.ro confirms.

"PS: In the meantime, Minister Nasui made the necessary clarification, namely that 'the piece of legislation is not subject to the notification procedure, and so the parliamentary procedure for adopting the bill can go further'. Probably this analysis should have been done before sending the letter, but it is good to confess our mistake," added Gorghiu.

On April 15, the government approved a bill on the adoption of measures related to information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the circumstances for the implementation of 5G networks.

According to information published on Thursday, Nasui asked the Senate leadership to postpone the debate on this law, on the grounds that not all procedural steps had been observed before sending the bill to Parliament.

Subsequently, Nasui said that the Ministry of Economy unequivocally supports the 5G bill submitted to Parliament, and the notification was sent after communication with the European Commission.