PNL's Gorghiu: There is no talk of any party pulling out of gov't

Acting Senate Chair Alina Gorghiu on Monday called fake news reporting that several scenarios were discussed inside the National Liberal Party (PNL), including that of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) pulling out of the ruling coalition this autumn.

"I have attended the National Political Bureau (BPN) meeting, and I'm smiling because it has nothing to do with our meeting, there was no discussion about any party, either PSD or UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], pulling out of the government. I believe and I say it very firmly and seriously that any party that would raise the issue of leaving the government now would be totally discredited," said Gorghiu, when asked about the matter.

Asked what measures can be taken inside the ruling coalition so that there are no tensions with UDMR, Gorghiu said that there will be a meeting of the coalition and the explanations of the leaders of the UDMR after the Hungarian prime minister's statement at Tusnad when things will be clarified and people will focus on governing and on parliament, Agerpres.

"There will be that clarification, I am convinced, in the coalition regarding that statement by Prime Minister Orban; a meeting of the coalition is inevitable and explanations are inevitable, because the other leaders of the coalition have requested them. As such, I am convinced that they will come, but I hope that the peak is over, tension has passed and that, after things are clarified within the coalition, everyone will focus on governing and on parliament, as they should," added Gorghiu.

She said that she immediately condemned Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statements at Tusnad, adding that all the PNL leaders distanced themselves from them and appreciated the position of President Iohannis, but feeding this matter, on which "all possible statements" have been given, "it is not constructive at all."