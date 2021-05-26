PNRR and pensions - discussed by ruling coalition

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and pensions were among the topics discussed on Tuesday by the ruling coalition leaders, agerpre reports.

"We discussed more on PNRR, we detailed, we clarified a few more aspects," Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), said at the end of the meeting, specifying at the same time that there was no party at the coalition meeting, in the context in which the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said the discussion within the coalition government was "very good.""Most of the discussion focused on the PNRR, since we intend to send it to the Commission on Monday. Some very important details have been settled, I am optimistic," said the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader.He noted that the issue of raising child allowances had not been addressed.Also, when asked about the fact that the Minister of Labour, Raluca Turcan, stated at the PNL (National Liberal Party) meeting that the draft pension law was not presented in Brussels as shown in Romania, Barna said: "At the moment this is the conclusion we reached at the meeting of the coalition. It is very clear - and this is a commitment made to the Commission - that we are talking about a new pension law."He also said he had not heard "any reproaches" in Tuesday's talks. "But there are things that needed to be clarified, related to the scheduling of payments, related to the way we structure this allocation of the almost 30 billion between loans and grants, these are issues that we need address due to the feedback received from the Commission," added Deputy Prime Minister Barna.Prime Minister Florin Citu also claimed that he did not attend a party, but a meeting of the ruling coalition, adding that he had no information that a festive meal had taken place at the same time.Asked what the Government Decision stipulates regarding festive meals, weddings, baptisms, if they can be done during this period, the Prime Minister answered: "From June 1.""Such events can take place during this period as well, but with a mask. (...) I can't comment on something that I haven't seen," explained Citu.Asked whether the minimum pension contribution period will be maintained or increased, the PM said that "the pension law will be published, it will be transparent, there are several stages."