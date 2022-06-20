PNRR Monitoring Committee: Prime Minister calls for revitalization of calls and project guides

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca called for revitalization of the launch of calls and project guides from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Monday, at the meeting of the PNRR Monitoring Committee.

According to a Government's release, during the meeting, the elements of dialogue with the European Commission made after the submission by our country of the first request for payment related to PNRR, amounting to 3 billion euros, were presented.

"On the same occasion, the participants presented the status of the validation procedures of the milestones and targets assumed for the first quarter of this year. At the same time, the stage of implementation of the measures necessary for the fulfillment of the targets and milestones with a deadline for completion in the second quarter was evaluated," in the press release.

The head of the Government brings to mind that a series of financing programs have already been launched, in areas such as the development of local communities, education, energy, culture.

"This year, Romania has the chance to use 10 billion euros from PNRR, from pre-financing and payment requests. All ministries must make the necessary efforts to implement the reforms undertaken, but also to attract European money according to schedule. Along with operational and national programs, we will thus generate the necessary mechanism for the economic development and modernization of the country," PM Ciuca said.

AGERPRES