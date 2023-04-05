Politehnica University of Bucharest to host Erasmus Generation Meeting

The second edition of the biggest Erasmus Generation event will take place from April 6 to 9 at the Politehnica University of Bucharest and will gather over 900 participants from all over Europe.

"Erasmus Student Network (ESN) is organising the second edition of the Erasmus Generation Meeting, the most important student event focusing on improving the Erasmus+ programme and international opportunities for young people," informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The event organised by Erasmus Student Network Romania, with the support of the National Agency for Community Programmes in Vocational Education and Training (ANPCDEFP), is part of the "Erasmus Generation in Action" ESN project, co-financed by the European Parliament.

Under the theme "International Skills for More Involved Societies," the 2023 edition will have two main pillars: skills acquired through international opportunities and civic engagement of young people.

The event will have over 100 sessions focusing on key topics for the Erasmus+ programme, international education and youth policies, including inclusive mobility and volunteering, financial support through the Erasmus+ programme, Erasmus+ students' international travel using sustainable means of transport and the digital transformation of internationalisation at home.

"Other key topics on the international education agenda, such as the European University Alliances or the new proposal for a Council Recommendation on mobility for all, will also be discussed at the event with EU officials and stakeholders," the source said.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will deliver video messages at the event.