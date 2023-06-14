 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Polo: Romania missed quarterfinals of Under-20 World Championship in Otopeni

myCTA
Polo Romania

Polo: Romania missed quarterfinals of Under-20 World Championship in Otopeni.

The Romanian national team missed the qualification for the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Water Polo Championship, hosted by the Otopeni Swimming Sports Complex, near Bucharest, after being defeated by Greece 15-8 (4-2, 3-3, 4-1, 4-2), on Wednesday night, in a playoff match, told Agerpres.

Romania, who came after three consecutive victories, will play for positions 9-12, on Friday, against Japan, which were outclassed by Croatia 21-12.

Play-off results:

Japan - Croatia 12-21

Australia - USA 8-11

Netherlands - Italy 9-10

Romania - Greece 8-15

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.