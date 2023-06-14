Polo: Romania missed quarterfinals of Under-20 World Championship in Otopeni.

The Romanian national team missed the qualification for the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Water Polo Championship, hosted by the Otopeni Swimming Sports Complex, near Bucharest, after being defeated by Greece 15-8 (4-2, 3-3, 4-1, 4-2), on Wednesday night, in a playoff match, told Agerpres.

Romania, who came after three consecutive victories, will play for positions 9-12, on Friday, against Japan, which were outclassed by Croatia 21-12.

Play-off results:

Japan - Croatia 12-21

Australia - USA 8-11

Netherlands - Italy 9-10

Romania - Greece 8-15