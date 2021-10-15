Popescu: We want to cap energy prices - we introduce higher ceiling in compensation ordinance

The interim Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, declared that, next week, the National Liberal Party (PNL) would make amendments to the draft law on the emergency ordinance regarding the compensation of energy prices by introducing a measure on capping.

He was asked if, in his opinion, the proposal formulated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) through the draft law on capping the energy price is possible.

"I find it difficult to do this, because it leaves to the suppliers the increase in the price, completely uncontrolled, without absolutely no control, knowing that there will always be compensation from the state budget and a capping, and for those with very high incomes, with low and medium incomes, it does not seem justified to me," Popescu said before the PNL leadership meeting.

Asked why he does not amend the PSD draft on capping, he pointed out: "We have our draft law, the ordinance that is in Parliament is being discussed and there we will put an amendment to cap the prices".

The minister said that a mechanism for postponing the payment of bills for the vulnerable should also be discussed.

"At the level of the European Commission, one discusses in principle about the vulnerable consumer, there is the obligation not to disconnect vulnerable consumers, we have it in law. If the prime minister announced this, we will certainly discuss this mechanism and there is the possibility to postpone the payment of invoices for the vulnerable, if they do not have the possibility to pay, in compensation with debts to the state budget of the suppliers, in the sense that that debt will be found somewhere. The suppliers cannot be obliged, but the state, if it wants to take this measure, it can identify this solution, I give you an example," indicated Virgil Popescu, Agerpres informs.