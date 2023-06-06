President Iohannis attends B9 Summit, on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Tuesday, in Bratislava, in the Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit, which he will co-chair alongside President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, told Agerpres.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the event.

"The high-level meeting of the Bucharest 9 Format states takes place approximately one month before the NATO Summit in Vilnius and will provide an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views on the priorities included on the allied agenda and major objectives, with an emphasis on strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern flank, as well as on intensifying cooperation with Ukraine," a Presidential Administration press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

The agenda of talks will assess progress in implementing the allied decisions passed at the NATO Summit in Madrid, including in terms of the defence investment and spending commitments, as well as support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"A special attention will also be paid to the vulnerable partners in the region, such as the Republic of Moldova, which is confronted with increased security challenges," the same source showed.