President Iohannis awards Cultural Merit Order to Romanian Orthodox Parish in Grebenac

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree to decorate the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Grebenac dedicated to the Ascension of the Lord, located in Serbia's Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, the Presidential Administration announced.

According to the cited document, on its 300th anniversary, the head of the state conferred the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Grand Officer, Category G - Denominations to the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Grebenac - Vojvodina, dedicated to the Ascension of the Lord "for its significant contribution to the preservation of Orthodox faith, the Romanian language and spirituality, the ethnic identity of Romanians in the current Republic of Serbia, and to deepening the spiritual and cultural ties with Romania." AGERPRES