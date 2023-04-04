 
     
President Iohannis congratulates Finland: The North Atlantic Alliance is stronger now

Inquam Photos / George Calin
iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis hailed Finland's official accession to NATO saying that the North Atlantic Alliance is stronger now.

"Romania congratulates Finland which, today, became the 31st member of NATO. While dealing with unprecedented challenges in our region, our unity and solidarity will always prevail. Our alliance is stronger now!," wrote Iohannis, on Tuesday, on Twitter.

Finland became, on Tuesday, the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance, following a ceremony held at the NATO headquarters, during which the accession instrument has been submitted, which was presented to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the representative of the guardian state of the founding treaty.

