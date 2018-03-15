President Iohannis congratulates Tiberiu Useriu on latter's third victor in a row of Arctic Ultra marathon

President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Tiberiu Useriu for the latter's performance in winning for a third time in a row the Arctic Ultra marathon.

"Congratulations, Tiberiu Useriu, for winning the Arctic Ultra marathon! For the third consecutive time, Romania's flag is topping one of the toughest sport competitions worldwide. Only determination and sacrifice leads to such a feat, and Tiberiu Useriu proved himself a fighter once more," Iohannis wrote Friday on his Facebook page.The Bistrita-born Tiberiu Useriu, 44, managed to win on the night between Thursday and Friday, for the 3rd time in a row the 6633 Arctic Ultra marathon, considered among the most difficult in the world, considering it takes place in the Polar Circle's area.The race kicked off on 8 March and Tibi managed to finish it in 7 days and rd 5 hours.The organizers welcomed him in the sound of Romania's national anthem.For this year's 10th anniversary edition of the marathon, the organisers have decided to stretch it by 30 miles (rd 50 km).

AGERPRES .