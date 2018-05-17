President Iohannis: Consultations as soon as possible with Venice Commission experts on justice package, highly appropriate

President Klaus Iohannis considers that the organization as soon as possible of direct consultations between representatives of the Romanian public authorities and civil society with Venice Commission experts on the justice package is highly appropriate.

"Having in view the desideratum of reaching legislative solutions that are fully consistent with the domestic constitutional framework and European standards on justice independence, the President of Romania considers appropriate the organization as soon as possible of direct consultations between representatives of the Romanian public authorities and civil society and Venice Commission experts," said the Presidential Administration.On May 3 the President requested the Venice Commission's opinion on the three laws adopted by Parliament regarding the statutes of the magistrates, judicial organization and the organization and functioning of the Supreme Council of Magistrates.On April 26 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also notified the Venice Commission on the same three pieces of legislation."Both requests refer to regulatory acts that have not yet come into effect and that comprise changes highly impactful on the functioning of Romania's judiciary and justice independence," said the Presidential Administration.