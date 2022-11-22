 
     
President Iohannis: CVM has ended today for our country

presidency.ro
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that Romania has taken a new step on the path of European integration, showing that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism has ended for our country.

"Today is a very important day for Romania, which took a new significant step on the path of European integration. The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism has ended today for our country! We have, therefore, clear confirmation that Romania has made the necessary reforms to consolidate the rule of law and entered the irreversible path of the fight against corruption. The European Commission confirmed a few minutes ago, in the report made public, the progress made by Romania under this mechanism, which means that we are fulfilling the recommendations and objectives set by the CVM, the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as established at the time of our accession to the European Union. This is the last CVM report of the European Commission for our country," said the president.AGERPRES

