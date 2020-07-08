President Iohannis: It's a sad day, we have record number of infections with novel coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that there is a record number of infections with the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and called for compliance with the rules.

"Today is a sad day. We have a record number of persons found positive for the novel coronavirus. Over 550 persons which were detected from yesterday to today," Iohannis said.

He called for the wearing of the protection mask, social distancing and hand washing.

"Until a few weeks ago things went sufficiently well. We went through the state of emergency in which we took harsh measures, in which the authorities reacted rapidly, efficiently and we managed to hold the evolution under control. It's the second month of the state of alert and we see that matters, unfortunately, are not evolving as we all would have wanted, yet in this context I go back to what I've said before: responsibility at this time is shared between the authorities and the citizens. It was a very difficult period and it would be a shame to throw away what we've accomplished so far. The measures that have to be taken are very simple: mask, distance and hand washing," said the head of state.

President Iohannis showed that "it is not the moment to despair, but not to let our guard down either."

He also emphasized that infection with COVID-19 is very dangerous.

"We cannot shut down the country and leave elsewhere, this is our life, this is our health, this is our economy and if we want to also work for the economy to function, to be able to go to the seaside or to the mountains we must respect these norms. We are not speaking of administrative measures, we are speaking of a very dangerous pandemic and it's our job to respect the norms that are issued. The role of the authorities is to issue the norms, the role of the hospital is to treat the sick, but our role is respecting the norms so we don't end up in the hospital, because it's a very dangerous disease," Iohannis warned.

President Iohannis visited the Cantacuzino Institute together with Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of state showed that the Cantacuzino Institute processed nearly 45,000 tests regarding the novel coronavirus in the past days