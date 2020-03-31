President Iohannis - message to doctors: I know it is tough for you; we look at you with hope

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message to Romanian medics, whom he told that they are in the "front line" of the fight against COVID-19.

"I know, we know it is tough for you, but you are on the front line. We all look at you with hope, with confidence. You are the line of defence of the population against this epidemic," the president said.

He assured the hospital staff that the authorities are making efforts to provide them with the necessary materials to do their jobs.

"We, the authorities, the politicians, will do everything necessary to provide you with the materials you need," said Klaus Iohannis.

The head of the state had a meeting on Tuesday to evaluate and present the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru and the head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat.