President Iohannis: Official Journal represents the diary of the modern Romanian state

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Thursday a message on the 190th anniversary since the first issue of the Official Journal of Romania, underscoring that it represents the memory of the development of the modern Romanian state, told Agerpres.

"Crossing with remarkable continuity and stability different political regimes and forms of government, periods of war or peace, the Official Journal represents the diary of the modern Romanian state, the memory of its development," the head of state said in the message.

He mentioned that the 190th anniversary since the appearance of the first official publication of the state represents the occasion of an incursion into the evolution and development of the Romanian society.

"Since the first official sheet approved by General Kiseleff in 1832 in Wallachia and until now, the official publication of the Romanian state has brought together in its pages the documents that have marked our historical course," President Iohannis highlighted.