President Iohannis on bills regarding special pensions, cumulation of pension with salary: In essence, my opinion is good.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday regarding the draft bills on special pensions and the interdiction to cumulate pension with salary, that "in essence" his opinion is a good one and that he awaits their promulgation, told Agerpres.

"In essence, my opinion is a good one. Because you have asked me what my opinion is. There are two topics that have been on the public agenda in Romania for years and it is very good that the coalition has taken the decision to address both issues and the special pensions and the cumulation of pension with state salary. Two laws have been made, they have been voted in Parliament and I await their promulgation. I don't think you expect me to say more at this point, as long as Parliament has voted, there are the two bills. We are waiting for them to continue their route and I expect them on my table," the head of state said prior to the European Council meeting.

He was asked what he thinks about the two draft laws in the context in which the bill on special pensions includes some provisions that are to be enforced in 20 years, and the one on the cumulation of pension with salary includes some exceptions, but also about the fact that the High Court of Cassation and Justice is going to challenge them with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

Prior to the meeting, the members of the European Council had a working lunch with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

President Klaus Iohannis is attending the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday.