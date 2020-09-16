 
     
President Iohannis, on conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean: We need to consider the whole range of issues

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday that "the whole range of issues" must be taken into account as regards the Eastern Mediterranean conflict and the fact that sanctions "are not an end in themselves."

The head of state will attend the European Council on September 24 and 25. In this regard, he spoke about our country's position on the conflict between Greece and Turkey.

"If we are talking about Turkey, it is clear that we need to consider the whole range of issues and that is the approach that I will have in the European Council. We will see what proposals will be on the table from the Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, but I believe that we must take into account not only what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also many other geopolitical factors. And if we are talking about sanctions, we must be aware that sanctions are not a goal in itself. Sanctions are designed to make certain procedures easier, to ultimately facilitate an understanding. Sanctions are therefore designed to make the relationship work in the end, and if we take all of this into account, then we will certainly find the best way," said Klaus Iohannis.

stiripesurse.ro
