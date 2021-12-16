President Iohannis, on Sen. Sosoaca case: Absolutely regrettable incident, I'm asking for a thorough check

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca is an absolutely regrettable one, pointing out that the competent authorities must check what happened and how it was intervened.

"It is an absolutely regrettable incident and we must be very clear: in Romania, as well, the seizure of persons is sanctioned, according to the law. On the other hand, I do not want to pre-pronounce myself, absolutely all the competent authorities (have) to check what happened and how it was intervened, must do their duty with the top and stuff, as they say, after which, of course, I will wait for the necessary conclusions. There may have been mistakes in the approach, but I cannot express myself on these issues. The fact is that I am asking for this thorough check so that we do not have such an incident once again, which is absolutely regrettable and to be honest so far it would have been unimaginable," the head of state said in Brussels before attending the European Council meeting.

Dumitru Silvestru Sosoaca, the husband of Senator Diana Sosoaca, is being prosecuted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court, under judicial control, for outrage, being accused of hitting a policeman. Senator Diana Sosoaca called 112 on Friday, December 10, during an interview she was giving to a foreign television team, following a conflict amid questions.