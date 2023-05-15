President Iohannis, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the fourth Summit of the Council of Europe

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Iceland, in Reykjavik, in the fourth Summit of the Council of Europe.

Held under the motto "United around our values / United for Europe", the fourth edition of the high-level meeting will emphasize the role of the Council of Europe in the current geopolitical context marked by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the organization responsible for democracy, human rights and the rule of law being among the first international institutions to react with a concrete action, namely by excluding the Russian Federation from among the member states, the Presidential Administration informs, on Monday, through a statement sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, for Romania, participation in the Reykjavik Summit has a special meaning, since in 2023 it will be 30 years since our country joined as a member state in full of the Strasbourg organization, the decision regarding the accession being made in 1993 at the first Summit of the Council of Europe.

On the first day of the summit, president Iohannis will co-chair, together with the prime minister of the gov't of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, the round table with the theme "Protecting democracy in trying times - risks, resilience and re-engagement" and will participate in the working meeting "United for Ukraine", hosted by the prime minister of the gov't of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdottir.

During the general debates on the second day of the summit, Iohannis will reiterate his commitment to the system of the European Convention on Human Rights and highlight the role that the Council of Europe has played during Romania's 30 years of membership in the Strasbourg organization, to the consolidation of a stable and mature democracy in our country, says the Presidential Administration.

At the end of the summit, the Reykjavik Declaration will be adopted, which reconfirms the particular role of the Council of Europe in the multilateral architecture at the European and international level. On this occasion, the establishment of the International Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be announced, in which Romania will participate as a founding state.