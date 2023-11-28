President Iohannis participates in the 28th Conference of States Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

President Klaus Iohannis is set to participate, December 2-4, in the 28th Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, informs the Presidential Administration in a press release on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis will deliver the national declaration on Saturday morning and will highlight the fact that climate change is intensifying,with disastrous effects throughout the world.

"At the same time, he will emphasise the importance that climate and environmental education has in the education system in Romania, and also Romania's ambition to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as Romania is open to cooperation in a multilateral framework on topics relevant to our country's climate diplomacy," the same source says.

In his speech, the head of state will call for an ambitious joint commitment aimed at protecting the environment, to the benefit of all citizens.

Also on Saturday, president Iohannis will participate in the High-Level Event on Climate Change Mitigation, during which, together with other heads of state and government, he will discuss the global response to climate change through mitigation measures that emphasis on the just climate transition. On the same day, the head of state will attend an event promoting the Net Zero Nuclear initiative, which Romania supports at COP28. On this occasion, he will intervene on issues related to the role of nuclear energy in ensuring energy security and in the global decarbonisation process.

On Sunday, President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the event marking Romania's accession to the International Solar Alliance.

On Monday, the head of state, as the main speaker, will participate in the Sustainable Innovation Forum to expand the dialogue with non-state actors whose importance is crucial in limiting climate change. Effective climate action needs investments, new business models, collaboration on multiple levels and the involvement of universities in the development of new technologies and climate solutions, the Presidential Administration states in the same press release.

The Presidential Administration also specifies that Romania will be actively involved at the political and technical level to support the global process of mitigating and adapting to climate change, as it has constantly done in recent years.

The same source indicates that Romania has a low level of greenhouse gas emissions per capita in relation to other EU countries, a commitment to further reduce emissions and the objective to collaborate with other countries in the process of managing the unprecedented challenge of climate change.