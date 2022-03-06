President Iohannis, PM Ciuca visit 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu; French DefMin also present

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be at Mihail Kogalniceanu-based 57th Air Base on Sunday.

The French Minister of Defence, Florence Parly, will also be there to meet with the soldiers sent by France to our country.

The Minister of Defence, Vasile Dincu, and the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, will also participate, Agerpres.ro informs.

The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, on Thursday informed that she was going to travel to Romania on Sunday to meet with the soldiers sent by France to our country. "I will go to Romania on Sunday to see our soldiers. (...) We have deployed them to Romania because we owe assistance and solidarity to the countries that belong to the European Union and to the Atlantic Alliance, and that are closest to this conflict," she said when asked by Franceinfo.

On March 1, another 235 French soldiers and technical personnel from the 27th Annecy Mountain Hunters Battalion, led by Colonel Vincent Minguet, arrived in Mihail Kogalniceanu, aht the 57th Air Base, joining the 40 soldiers who were already there, having arrived in Romania a couple of days before, informs the Ministry of National Defence.

The French battalion represents the first ground element of the NATO Response Force deployed in Romania following the decision of the North Atlantic Council on February 25.

NATO has activated defence plans to strengthen command and control of Allied forces and to facilitate the rapid response of military capabilities along Allied borders.

A total of 500 French and 300 Belgian soldiers, part of the NATO Response Force ground component, will join the Romanian military in measures to strengthen the Alliance's Eastern Flank.