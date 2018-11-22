President Iohannis postpones his visit to France; he is to attend solemn sitting of Parliament on Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis has postponed his official visit to France scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to be able to participate in the solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the celebration of the Greater Union Centennial, according to the Presidential Administration.

"Taking into account that on Wednesday, November 23, the solemn joint sitting of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate will be held, which is dedicated to the celebration of the Greater Union Centennial, the Romanian President changed the programme of his official visit he was going to pay to the French Republic on the occasion of the inauguration of the Romania-France season. The visit that was initially scheduled for 27-28 November will be carried out between 26-27 November," The Presidential Administration specified in a release on Friday sent to AGERPRES.

On Wednesday, the Presidential Administration announced that the head of state will be paying an official visit to the French Republic on the occasion of the inauguration of the Romania-France cultural season, which marks the 10th anniversary since the signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration, as well as the celebration of the Greater Union Centennial of 1918.

AGERPRES .