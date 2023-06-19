President Iohannis sends law extending cormorant hunting period back to Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis sent to Parliament on Monday, for re-examination, the law extending the hunting period for the cormorant from September 1 to February 28 to the whole year, told Agerpres.

The law aims to amend Annex No. 1 to the Law on Hunting and Protection of Hunting Grounds No. 407/2006 and was sent to President Iohannis for promulgation on June 6.

"We appreciate that the extension of the hunting interval of the cormorant throughout the year, therefore including the breeding season, is likely to affect this species by making its young vulnerable, as well as other bird species. The great cormorant lives/nests in close association with other bird species, some of which have special protection status under Directive 2009/147/EC. Hunting of great cormorants during the breeding season may adversely affect these birds and, in particular, the crested pelican or little cormorant. As far as the little cormorant is concerned, there is an increased risk of mistaking it for the great cormorant in the hunting process," says President Iohannis in the re-examination request.