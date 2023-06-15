President Iohannis: Seriousness, stability, security, efficiency, effectiveness sum up first part of the coalition's term.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that the first part of the ruling coalition term of office was characterised by seriousness, stability, security, efficiency and effectiveness, told Agerpres.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Iohannis congratulated the ministers and wished them success in their new term.

"The most discussed and commented upon subject in the last weeks was what was called the rotation of the prime ministers. In record time, without syncope, with very good results, this procedure was completed. It is no small task and it is the first time in Romania that such a movement happens in a coalition. It is important to Romanian politics, to Romania and to Romanians, because this way of doing politics shows stability, seriousness and that the politicians involved are determined to take their roles very seriously. The first part has ended, under the government leadership of Prime Minister Ciuca, and the coalition proved that it knows how to manage public affairs. If I were to describe the first part of this term of office of the coalition in a few words, I think they could be: seriousness, stability, security, efficiency and effectiveness," said Iohannis.

He added that "despite all the crises it went through, Romania had economic growth, the population was protected from the effects of the energy crisis; inflation is under control and, overall, the results are very good."

He congratulated outgoing Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, as well as the team he worked with.

At a plenary siting on Thursday, Parliament approved the request for a vote of confidence in the agenda and list of the incoming government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu.