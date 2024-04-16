President Iohannis signs decree on Daniela Gitman's accreditation as ambassador to Portugal

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree on the accreditation of Daniela Anda Grigore Gitman as Romania's ambassador to the Portuguese Republic.

Also, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, a decree was signed on the transfer of Brigadier General Ferencz Daniel-Mihai from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the reserve on 25 April. Ferencz Daniel-Mihai is the chief inspector of the Constanta County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.

Corega Adrian-Dumitru, from the Hunedoara Court, and Ordog Lorand-Andras, from the Covasna Court, have been released from their posts as judges, following their retirement.

At the same time, the president signed the decrees on awarding the Battle Flag to the 421 Communications and Information Technology Centre "Lieutenant Mihai Milea," as well as to the Naval Component Command "Vice Admiral Ioan Georgescu."

On 29 February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the president of Romania approved the appointment of Daniela Grigore Gitman as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Portuguese Republic. She has been secretary of state for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, she worked as secretary of state for Inter-institutional Relations (2020-2022) and secretary of state for Global Affairs (2016-2017). From 2009 to 2015, she was Romania's ambassador to the Czech Republic, and from 2004 to 2008 she worked at the Romanian Embassy in the USA, as first collaborator and later as charge d'affaires. a.i.. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs central offices, she also held the position of director of the Western and Central Europe Directorate (2002-2004). She speaks English and Italian.

In November 2023, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) ordered the termination of the criminal proceedings against the defendants in the Romsilva illegal logging case, on the grounds that the offences of which they were accused were time-barred. Following this decision, the sentences issued by the Brasov Court of Appeal in July 2021 were annulled. Lorand Andras Ordog (judge at the Covasna Court) - sentenced to 7 years in prison - was also among those who were spared.