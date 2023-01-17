President Iohannis: Success of finalizing CVM must be completed this year with Romania's well-deserved accession to Schengen

The success of finalizing the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) must be completed this year with Romania's well-deserved accession to Schengen, as Romania is ready from all points of view and steps will be taken at all levels to obtain a favourable decision, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, at the annual meeting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, told Agerpres.

"At European level, I have confidence that 2023 will be a benchmark for a stronger and more resilient European Union, a union of values capable to project stability and ready to face challenges of the current future. I wish success to the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and we hail its commitment to get involved in protecting the democratic values and the rule of law, to which Romania itself is deeply attached," the president stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He added that Romania is an important part of the solution to the security challenges.

"The success of finalizing the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism in 2022 must be completed this year with the well-deserved accession to Schengen, because Romania is ready from all points of view. Romania's place and of its citizens is in Schengen. I thank all the states which endorsed us and we are counting on your support and I further reaffirm in this context, too, that we will take all the steps that concern us in all areas and at all levels so that Romania obtains a favourable decision for the accession to the Schengen area. Romania is certainly an important part of the solution to the security challenges we are confronted with at European level, we have contributed and are consistently contributing to strengthening the Union's security," the head of state underscored.