President Iohannis: Teachers' requests regarding salary increases are justified.

President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday, said that the teachers' requests regarding salary increases are justified, saying that they should be paid "at their true value."

"I have been informed about all these matters, including that there were several meetings today where several matters were negotiated. We need to see how things settle. The first matter: the teachers' requests for salary increases, in my opinion, are justified in the context in which we have had and we still have a quite high inflation. It is clear that we are talking about a resettlement here, but in reality we need much more and I have said these things many times while working on the "Educated Romania" project. If we want to have a very good quality education in Romania, then we must have all the conditions, not only modern schools, well-equipped classrooms, well-equipped offices, we must also take care of those who train the young generation, that is, we must take care of the teachers, make sure they have the conditions to do their job properly, among which a very important one is obviously the salary. The teachers must be paid at their true value. Here I believe they are right," said the head of state in Reykjavik, told Agerpres.