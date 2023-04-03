President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

President Klaus Iohannis will receive, on Monday, April 3, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the occasion of his official visit to Romania.

Also, the head of state will host a trilateral meeting in which he will participate together with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of the German Chancellor represents a moment of reconfirmation of the excellent bilateral relations, of a strategic nature, between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany, which are based on a traditional friendship, extensive historical and interpersonal relations, as well as on the common interest in what concerns European security in the current difficult context generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"The discussions of President Klaus Iohannis with Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on the further development and deepening of Romanian-German cooperation in all areas of common interest. The interest of both parties in boosting economic exchanges and investments will be emphasized, considering the fact that Germany is the most important commercial partner of our country and the second investor in the Romanian economy, but also in sectoral cooperation. At the same time, close coordination within the EU and NATO will be pursued," the quoted source says.

In terms of European affairs, the two leaders will have an exchange of views on topical issues, with special attention given to the process of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, measures to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, ensuring the competitiveness of the European economy, energy security, changes climate and the green transition.

President Klaus Iohannis and Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also discuss the security situation generated by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in the light of recent developments, cooperation for multidimensional support of Ukraine, helping refugees, facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grain to the global market, as well as supporting the European path of this country. Romanian-German cooperation in the field of defense will also be addressed in order to strengthen the deterrence position on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance and to strengthen the security of the Black Sea region.

The two officials will highlight the important role played by the Romanian community in Germany and the German minority in our country, with a major contribution to the rapprochement and mutual knowledge of the two nations.

The Presidential Administration shows that the trilateral meeting that will be hosted by President Klaus Iohannis aims to consolidate support in all areas to ensure the resilience, stability and security of the Republic of Moldova and to support this country's European path.

"The discussions will convey a clear message regarding the continuation of firm and unwavering support from Chisinau's partners, especially in the conditions in which the Republic of Moldova is subject to systematic hybrid pressures, including attempts to undermine the constitutional order," the cited source states.

During the meeting, the support for the advancement of the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, the only option capable of ensuring a democratic, prosperous and stable future for its citizens, will be discussed, informs the Presidential Administration.

Chancellor Scholz will also be received with military honours by Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca.

Olaf Scholz will hold a dialogue with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and will meet representatives of the German minority in Romania.

""The visit of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlines the significant importance of our bilateral relations with Romania, which are closer and more reliable than ever. With this visit, together with our Romanian partners, we are sending an important signal as to Europe's unity, especially in these difficult times of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition to a number of bilateral topics, the discussions will focus on support and solidarity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I would like to thank Romania, our close partner and friend, for its support and readiness to help Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," says German Ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer.

At the end of the official talks, Maia Sandu, Klaus Iohannis and Olaf Scholz will make joint press statements at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Maia Sandu, who is visiting Romania, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace. She will also be received on Monday at the Elisabeta Palace by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and the Prince Consort. The meeting will also be attended by Moldova's ambassador to Romania, Victor Chirila. AGERPRES