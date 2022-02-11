President Klaus Iohannis: I personally am grateful to President Biden for the decision to deploy troops to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis at the joint press conference at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County.

"Dear American friends, dear militaries,

Welcome to Romania!

I am very pleased to greet you here, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, in the Southeastern part of Romania, at the Black Sea.

As President Joe Biden stated during the Bucharest 9 Summit I hosted last May, the transatlantic relationship is not just about the two sides of the Atlantic, it extends across Europe to the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea.

Thus, the Romanian people and I personally are grateful to President Biden for the decision to deploy troops to Romania, and for this mission you are undertaking.

We are just about 200 miles away from the illegally annexed Crimea. We also share part of our Northern and Eastern borders with Ukraine, over 400 miles.

Therefore, we perceive the current security threat in a clear manner. Romania has constantly been involved in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security, as a significant contributor to the implementation of the Alliance's objectives.

Your presence here is proof of the Allied solidarity and cohesion and a strong demonstration of the intensified commitment of the United States to Romania, as its strategic partner.

You are part of the joint efforts that enhance the consistency and credibility of the Allied collective deterrence and defense posture in the Euro-Atlantic area, in the south of the Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea.

Your presence here also comes as a continuation of the excellent cooperation between the US and Romanian armed forces when we fought together, shoulder to shoulder, in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It is the continuation of our joint efforts to defend our fundamental democratic principles and values, for ensuring stability and a better, more secure future.

I also want to convey our gratitude to other NATO allies that contribute to the multinational structures located in Romania. I use this moment to also greet and thank the Italian and German troops present here at the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase today.

This is a word of appreciation to each and every one of you. I want to praise you for the efforts you, at a personal level, are making in the service of your country and of our Alliance. I thank you for your resolve and professionalism, your commitment and courage.

You will find the same professionalism and dedication among our troops, among the Romanian Armed Forces. As you already know, you can fully count on them.

During your mission, you should always have in mind that your efforts are part of the endeavors of the greatest and most successful military Alliance in history.

We are all part of this, and we should always remember that ”We Are NATO’’! And this is the key for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Europe and the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

I wish you success during your stay in Romania!

Thank you!"