Prime Minister Ciuca, at farm in Ialomita, emphasizes that policy to support agriculture among Gov't concerns

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited, on Monday, a farm in the locality of Dragoesti, Ialomita county, where he said that the policy to support agriculture is among the permanent concerns of the Government.

According to a release of the Executive sent to AGERPRES, the discussions with the representatives of the Agroserv Mariuta SA farm regarded the business model in the developed agricultural domain, respectively vegetable production in animal husbandry and, later, the manufacturing of the finished product.

"There were specific problems that the farmers in these domains face that were signalled. At the same time, the necessity to support milk producers was accentuated, in order to be competitive on the European market," the release shows.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government knows the importance of the work of farmers in all that means ensuring quality products for consumers, and the policy to support agriculture is among his permanent concerns.

"Even in today's Executive sitting there will be state aid of over 96 million RON approved, to support livestock breeders," the quoted release shows.