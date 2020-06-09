Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priority

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Tuesday that the defense industry is a "priority" and specified that "there is a willingness on the part of the Government to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of this sector of activity", during the meeting which he had with the representatives of Alliance of Trade Unions of the Defence and Aeronautical Industry (ASIAA).

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions referred to the problems faced by economic operators in the defense industry during the period when they do not carry out their core activity due to the lack of contracts or orders and to the identification of ways to fund investments in the national defense industry.

The quoted source mentions that the trade union representatives requested support measures from the Government, which would ensure the protection of the personnel and of the companies during this period, but also the development of this sector of activity.

In this context, Prime Minister Orban stressed that the defense industry is "a priority" and specified that "there is a willingness on the part of the Government to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of this sector of activity".

"We need to think together of a program of modernization and technological transfer towards these companies, in order to optimize the production activity, so that it is capable of dealing with competitiveness on the international market," the prime minister was quoted as saying in the post.