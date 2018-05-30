stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Prince Charles, welcomed by Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, at Elisabeta Palace

Inquam Prințul Charles Prințesa Margareta Principele Radu

Prince Charles was welcomed on Wednesday by the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace.

The Prince of Wales arrived at the Elisabeta Palace around 5:40 pm, being greeted by Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu, and left around 6:15 pm.

The delegation accompanying the Prince of Wales to the Elisabeta Palace also included the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Paul Brummell.

During his visit to Romania, Prince Charles was welcomed on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace and by Prime Minister Viorica Dancilă at Victoria Palace.

stiripesurse.ro
